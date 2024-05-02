Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

