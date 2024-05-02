Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
