Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

