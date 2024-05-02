Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.6 %
USAT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.