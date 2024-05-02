Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.

