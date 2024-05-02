CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.29 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.32 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

