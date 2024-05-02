Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

