Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

