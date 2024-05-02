Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $3.08. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 963,527 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

