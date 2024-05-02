Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 133,418 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 172,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,278 shares of company stock valued at $83,587,047 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

