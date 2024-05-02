Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.78

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $29.50. Century Financial shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Century Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Century Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

