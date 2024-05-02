Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 191.30%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

