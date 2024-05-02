Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $24,000,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.