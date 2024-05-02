Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Chuy’s has set its FY24 guidance at $1.82-1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.820-1.870 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHUY stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

