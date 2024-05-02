Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUYFree Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Chuy’s worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

