Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Chuy’s worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

