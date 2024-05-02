Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Circa Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08.
About Circa Enterprises
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
