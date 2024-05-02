Citigroup Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 169,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 140,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 586,018 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

