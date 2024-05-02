CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CleanSpark Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of CLSK opened at $15.65 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
