Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.30

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.30 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.04). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 81.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,656,988 shares.

Coats Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,042.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.41.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

