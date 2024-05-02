Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 617 shares traded.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

