Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

