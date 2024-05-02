Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $210.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 778.11 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,797 shares of company stock valued at $85,822,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.