Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $257,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
