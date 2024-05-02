Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.40.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,422.53 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

