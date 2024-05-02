Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

