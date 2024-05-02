Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.