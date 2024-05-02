Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Concrete Pumping worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

