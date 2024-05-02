Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 1,166,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.
