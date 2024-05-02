Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,221 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.