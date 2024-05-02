Cwm LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

