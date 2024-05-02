Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

