Cwm LLC Buys 11,419 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 687.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 718,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $13,746,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APG stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

