Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.