Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE:MOD opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

