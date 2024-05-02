Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 174,409 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after buying an additional 429,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

