Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.