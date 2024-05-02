Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.