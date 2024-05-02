Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

