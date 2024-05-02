Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 964.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $59,869,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $47,229,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.