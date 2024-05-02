Cwm LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after buying an additional 259,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

