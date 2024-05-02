Cwm LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 158,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $813.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

