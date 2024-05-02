Cwm LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $105,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 111.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the period.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Stock Performance
Shares of BATS DJUN opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.38.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.