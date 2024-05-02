Cwm LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 109.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

EPAM stock opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

