Cwm LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2,463.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NU by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 205,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NU. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

