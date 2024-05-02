Cwm LLC Has $429,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in DoorDash by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $127.46 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,782 shares of company stock valued at $63,130,157. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

DoorDash Profile



DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

