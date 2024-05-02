Cwm LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.