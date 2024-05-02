Cwm LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

