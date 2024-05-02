Cwm LLC Has $481,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 497.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.