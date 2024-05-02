Cwm LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $516.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

