Cwm LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $184.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

