Cwm LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get State Street alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.