Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

